Saudi Arabia to Deny Airspace for Attacks Against Iran - Reports
Saudi Arabia to Deny Airspace for Attacks Against Iran - Reports
Riyadh has assured Tehran that it will not allow its airspace and territory to be used for attacks against Iran, a Saudi news agency reported.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has talked to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone, SPA said on Tuesday. The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stance, based on respect for the sovereignty of Iran, emphasizing that the kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have persuaded US President Donald Trump to avoid attacking Iran, News Nation reported earlier this month, citing sources. The Gulf states urged Trump to "give Iran a chance". Protests initially erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns over inflation, which was triggered by the weakening of the national currency, the rial. The demonstrations intensified on January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was ousted in 1979. On that same day, internet access was blocked nationwide. In several Iranian cities, the protests escalated into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters. In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
Saudi Arabia to Deny Airspace for Attacks Against Iran - Reports

09:37 GMT 28.01.2026 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 28.01.2026)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Riyadh has assured Tehran that it will not allow its airspace and territory to be used for attacks against Iran, a Saudi news agency reported.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has talked to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone, SPA said on Tuesday.
The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stance, based on respect for the sovereignty of Iran, emphasizing that the kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have persuaded US President Donald Trump to avoid attacking Iran, News Nation reported earlier this month, citing sources. The Gulf states urged Trump to "give Iran a chance".
Protests initially erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns over inflation, which was triggered by the weakening of the national currency, the rial. The demonstrations intensified on January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was ousted in 1979. On that same day, internet access was blocked nationwide. In several Iranian cities, the protests escalated into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.
In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
