A meeting of the trilateral Russia-United States-Ukraine security group is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-01-28T14:13+0000
2026-01-28T14:13+0000
2026-01-28T14:13+0000
"Yes, February 1st, yes, tentatively, but for now we proceed from that," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting would again take place in Abu Dhabi. Public discussion of settlement details only harms the negotiations, the spokesman added. The Russian delegation regularly receives instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the spokesman added.Europe is denying itself energy diversification by banning Russian gas supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."They [European countries] have been talking about supply diversification all the time. And now they are actually denying themselves this diversification. That is, they are abandoning the most competitive Russian piped gas or liquefied natural gas, which participate in a competitive global environment by supplying resources," Peskov told reporters.The EU's plans to abandon Russian gas are Europe's problem, Peskov added.
Trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine Meeting Scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A meeting of the trilateral Russia-United States-Ukraine security group is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Yes, February 1st, yes, tentatively, but for now we proceed from that," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting would again take place in Abu Dhabi
Public discussion of settlement details only harms the negotiations, the spokesman added.
"We are not discussing any lists of documents. We believe this should all be done discreetly, behind closed doors — which is what is happening," Peskov said.
The Russian delegation regularly receives instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the spokesman added.
Europe is denying itself energy diversification by banning Russian gas supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"They [European countries] have been talking about supply diversification all the time. And now they are actually denying themselves this diversification. That is, they are abandoning the most competitive Russian piped gas or liquefied natural gas, which participate in a competitive global environment by supplying resources," Peskov told reporters.
The EU's plans to abandon Russian gas are Europe's problem, Peskov added.
"[The Europeans are] condemning themselves to a dependence on a small number of gas sources, primarily from the United States," Peskov explained.