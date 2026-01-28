https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-proposed-that-russia-consider-possibility-of-putin-zelensky-meeting---kremlin-aide-1123542021.html

Putin–Zelensky Meeting Discussed in Trump Calls - Kremlin Aide

Putin–Zelensky Meeting Discussed in Trump Calls - Kremlin Aide

US President Donald Trump proposed that Russia consider the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The issue of a possible Putin-Zelensky meeting was discussed several times during telephone conversations between the Russian and US leaders, Ushakov told Russian media. Russia has never refused Putin's contacts with Zelensky, but they should be well prepared and focused on achieving concrete positive results, Ushakov said. "Our President also said several times, talking to reporters, that if Zelensky is really ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow. And at the same time, we will ensure his safety and the necessary working conditions," Ushakov concluded.

