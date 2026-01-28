https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/we-have-taken-in-600-billion-in-tariffs--trump-1123538798.html

‘We Have Taken in $600 Billion in Tariffs’ — Trump

'We Have Taken in $600 Billion in Tariffs' — Trump

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the United States had gained $600 billion due to tariffs.

President Donald Trump said tariffs have been “indispensable” to US economic policy, claiming the US has “taken in $600 billion” from tariffs and that he provided farmers $12 billion “out of tariff money.” Trump argued the measures help keep out “unfair competition” and encourage companies to build plants in the United States rather than produce abroad and sell into the US market.

