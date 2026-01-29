https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/china-welcomes-russias-proposal-on-1-year-extension-of-responsibilities-under-new-start-1123544896.html

China Welcomes Russia's Proposal on 1-Year Extension of Responsibilities Under New START

China Welcomes Russia's Proposal on 1-Year Extension of Responsibilities Under New START

China welcomes Russia's positive approach about a year-long extension of responsibilities under the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.

"Regarding your question about the strategic offensive arms treaty between the United States and Russia, I would like to note that China highly appreciates the positive attitude shown by Russia," the spokesman told a briefing, commenting on a question by a Sputnik correspondent. Russia and the United States, as largest nuclear powers, must resume the implementation of the treaty and discuss further steps, the spokesman added.China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, as well as support each other in matters affecting most important interests, Jiang Bin said.

