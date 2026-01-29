International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/china-welcomes-russias-proposal-on-1-year-extension-of-responsibilities-under-new-start-1123544896.html
China Welcomes Russia's Proposal on 1-Year Extension of Responsibilities Under New START
China Welcomes Russia's Proposal on 1-Year Extension of Responsibilities Under New START
Sputnik International
China welcomes Russia's positive approach about a year-long extension of responsibilities under the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.
2026-01-29T09:29+0000
2026-01-29T09:29+0000
world
russia
china
chinese defense ministry
new start treaty
start treaty
icbm
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105096/88/1050968834_0:125:1200:800_1920x0_80_0_0_f75a4bf32487c636a7c4644b657e4fee.jpg
"Regarding your question about the strategic offensive arms treaty between the United States and Russia, I would like to note that China highly appreciates the positive attitude shown by Russia," the spokesman told a briefing, commenting on a question by a Sputnik correspondent. Russia and the United States, as largest nuclear powers, must resume the implementation of the treaty and discuss further steps, the spokesman added.China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, as well as support each other in matters affecting most important interests, Jiang Bin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-informs-russia-extension-of-new-start-restrictions-under-consideration---lavrov-1123081037.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105096/88/1050968834_67:0:1134:800_1920x0_80_0_0_1704be16719c1c579c2e6b2e8a8efa6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china welcomes russia's proposal, new start (new strategic arms reduction treaty), chinese defense ministry
china welcomes russia's proposal, new start (new strategic arms reduction treaty), chinese defense ministry

China Welcomes Russia's Proposal on 1-Year Extension of Responsibilities Under New START

09:29 GMT 29.01.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussia's Yars ICBM. File photo
Russia's Yars ICBM. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes Russia's positive approach about a year-long extension of responsibilities under the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.
"Regarding your question about the strategic offensive arms treaty between the United States and Russia, I would like to note that China highly appreciates the positive attitude shown by Russia," the spokesman told a briefing, commenting on a question by a Sputnik correspondent.
Russia and the United States, as largest nuclear powers, must resume the implementation of the treaty and discuss further steps, the spokesman added.
China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, as well as support each other in matters affecting most important interests, Jiang Bin said.
"China will work with Russia to further strengthen strategic cooperation and enrich the content of cooperation, as well as provide firm mutual support on issues affecting the most important interests and main concerns of both sides," Jiang Bin told reporters.
U.S. and Russian national flags wave on the wind before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2025
World
US Informs Russia Extension of New START Restrictions Under Consideration - Lavrov
9 November 2025, 09:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала