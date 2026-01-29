EU’s Kallas Rejects Zelensky's Call for European Troops With Ukrainian Participation

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/eus-kallas-rejects-zelenskys-call-for-european-troops-with-ukrainian-participation-1123544787.html

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday did not support Volodymyr Zelensky's idea of creating European armed forces involving the Ukrainian military.

"Every European country has an army, and the armies of 23 countries are also part of the NATO structure. So, I cannot imagine that [EU] countries will create a separate European army, so it has to be the armies that already exist. For me, it is understandable that in the military you have to have a very straight and understandable chain of command so that whenever something happens it is clear who gives orders to whom. If we create parallel structures, then it is just going to blur the picture and in times of troubles the orders might just fall between the chairs," Kallas told journalists, answering the question about Zelensky's idea. Zelensky voiced his idea of European armed forces based on the Ukrainian military at the 2025 Munich Security Conference.

