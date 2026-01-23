International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-acts-like-cornered-rat-trying-to-squeeze-something-out-of-eu-and-us---intelligence-veteran-1123516103.html
Zelensky Acts Like Cornered Rat, Trying to Squeeze Something Out of EU and US - Intelligence Veteran
Zelensky Acts Like Cornered Rat, Trying to Squeeze Something Out of EU and US - Intelligence Veteran
Sputnik International
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodomyr Zelensky sought to humiliate the European Union and even US President Donald Trump, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.
2026-01-23T18:50+0000
2026-01-23T18:50+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
leonid reshetnikov
davos
ukraine
european union (eu)
world economic forum
europe
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_49d5b78fd77a04b848af62189cc7ffc0.jpg
Zelensky is "now like a cornered rat, standing on the edge and going all in — because rushing to Davos at Trump’s summons got him nothing again," the intelligence veteran says. "The meeting with Trump didn’t go the way Zelensky hoped: no new funding, no new weapons, no support from Trump," he adds. Having got nothing, Zelensky slammed the EU, projected a tough stance and tried to sell Ukraine as Europe’s defender – ready to do whatever it takes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelenskys-regime-cant-even-defend-itself-much-less-greenland-analyst-1123515342.html
davos
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644518_114:0:2843:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6a7258a9d21f9f91b80f62e1747a2633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
volodymyr zelensky, davos, zelensky's davos speech, ukraine conflict, donald trump, european union, greenland, zelensky's meeting with trump
volodymyr zelensky, davos, zelensky's davos speech, ukraine conflict, donald trump, european union, greenland, zelensky's meeting with trump

Zelensky Acts Like Cornered Rat, Trying to Squeeze Something Out of EU and US - Intelligence Veteran

18:50 GMT 23.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mystyslav ChernovPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mystyslav Chernov
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodomyr Zelensky sought to humiliate the European Union and even US President Donald Trump, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.
Zelensky is "now like a cornered rat, standing on the edge and going all in — because rushing to Davos at Trump’s summons got him nothing again," the intelligence veteran says.
"The meeting with Trump didn’t go the way Zelensky hoped: no new funding, no new weapons, no support from Trump," he adds.
Having got nothing, Zelensky slammed the EU, projected a tough stance and tried to sell Ukraine as Europe’s defender – ready to do whatever it takes.
"His entire speech—both international and domestic experts note—was an attempt to take a hard line with European and American politics, trying, above all, to wring at least something out of them," Reshetnikov stresses.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Volodymyr Zelensky visits Avdiyevka, Ukrainian-occupied Donetsk, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Russian forces took the town two months later. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
Analysis
Zelensky’s Regime Can’t Even Defend Itself, Much Less Greenland: Analyst
16:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала