At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodomyr Zelensky sought to humiliate the European Union and even US President Donald Trump, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.
Zelensky is "now like a cornered rat, standing on the edge and going all in — because rushing to Davos at Trump’s summons got him nothing again," the intelligence veteran says. "The meeting with Trump didn’t go the way Zelensky hoped: no new funding, no new weapons, no support from Trump," he adds. Having got nothing, Zelensky slammed the EU, projected a tough stance and tried to sell Ukraine as Europe’s defender – ready to do whatever it takes.
"His entire speech—both international and domestic experts note—was an attempt to take a hard line with European and American politics, trying, above all, to wring at least something out of them," Reshetnikov stresses.