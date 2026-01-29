https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/indonesia-rejects-us-demands-to-purchase-drones-as-part-of-trade-agreement---reports-1123544340.html

Indonesia Rejects US Demands to Purchase Drones as Part of Trade Agreement - Reports

Indonesia has rejected a US demand to purchase American drones as part of the trade agreement between the two countries, The Straits Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Indonesia agreed to a significant number of conditions put forward by the United States during the trade talks, including a plan to import fuel from the US instead of Singapore, the report said on Wednesday. However, Indonesia rejected provisions that violate its constitution, including demands to purchase US drones for surveillance in the South China Sea, the report added. According to the newspaper, the parties are close to an agreement to reduce US tariffs from 32% to 19%. Indonesia reportedly intends to ease restrictions on imports of American cars and remove barriers to the supply of technological and medical equipment from the US. Discussions between the parties are ongoing and are currently focused on finalizing the agreement and resolving administrative issues, the report read.

