https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/kremlin-says-received-no-reaction-from-zelensky-to-another-invitation-to-visit-moscow-1123546999.html
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
Sputnik International
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
2026-01-29T12:55+0000
2026-01-29T12:55+0000
2026-01-29T12:55+0000
world
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
abu dhabi
kremlin
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_0:0:3124:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1b5bece541ad2d474c3c52588c2a70.jpg
"No, there was none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Zelensky had reacted to the repeated invitation to Moscow. Russia is still only talking about Moscow as a venue for a possible meeting with Zelensky, Peskov added. "We are still talking about Moscow... Situational arguments are inappropriate," Peskov said.The talks in Abu Dhabi are not a continuation of the Istanbul contacts, this is a different process, Peskov said.The main topic of Putin's talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was bilateral relations, Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-proposed-that-russia-consider-possibility-of-putin-zelensky-meeting---kremlin-aide-1123542021.html
moscow
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115879805_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f3973a7101ca6ec7e1db0afc898a74.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
reaction from zelensky, invitation to visit moscow, kremlin, no reaction
reaction from zelensky, invitation to visit moscow, kremlin, no reaction
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin has received no reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky to another invitation to visit Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"No, there was none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Zelensky had reacted to the repeated invitation to Moscow.
Russia is still only talking about Moscow as a venue for a possible meeting with Zelensky, Peskov added.
"We are still talking about Moscow... Situational arguments are inappropriate," Peskov said.
The talks in Abu Dhabi are not a continuation of the Istanbul contacts, this is a different process, Peskov said.
"No, these are other contacts by their nature," Peskov told reporters.
The main topic of Putin's talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
was bilateral relations, Peskov said.
"The main [topic] is bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.