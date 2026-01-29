https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/kremlin-says-received-no-reaction-from-zelensky-to-another-invitation-to-visit-moscow-1123546999.html

"No, there was none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Zelensky had reacted to the repeated invitation to Moscow. Russia is still only talking about Moscow as a venue for a possible meeting with Zelensky, Peskov added. "We are still talking about Moscow... Situational arguments are inappropriate," Peskov said.The talks in Abu Dhabi are not a continuation of the Istanbul contacts, this is a different process, Peskov said.The main topic of Putin's talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was bilateral relations, Peskov said.

