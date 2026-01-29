International
World
World
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow
29.01.2026
"No, there was none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Zelensky had reacted to the repeated invitation to Moscow. Russia is still only talking about Moscow as a venue for a possible meeting with Zelensky, Peskov added. "We are still talking about Moscow... Situational arguments are inappropriate," Peskov said.The talks in Abu Dhabi are not a continuation of the Istanbul contacts, this is a different process, Peskov said.The main topic of Putin's talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was bilateral relations, Peskov said.
Kremlin Says Received No Reaction From Zelensky to Another Invitation to Visit Moscow

12:55 GMT 29.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin has received no reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky to another invitation to visit Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"No, there was none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Zelensky had reacted to the repeated invitation to Moscow.
Russia is still only talking about Moscow as a venue for a possible meeting with Zelensky, Peskov added.
"We are still talking about Moscow... Situational arguments are inappropriate," Peskov said.
The talks in Abu Dhabi are not a continuation of the Istanbul contacts, this is a different process, Peskov said.
"No, these are other contacts by their nature," Peskov told reporters.
The main topic of Putin's talks with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was bilateral relations, Peskov said.
"The main [topic] is bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.
