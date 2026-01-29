https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/putin-notes-relevance-of-russia-uae-dialogue-in-context-of-situation-in-middle-east-1123546682.html

Putin Highlights Russia-UAE Dialogue as Relevant to Middle East Situation

Sputnik International

Dialogue between Russia and the UAE in the context of the situation in the Middle East is relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our dialogue on the situation in the Middle East is also relevant. We have repeatedly discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. And joint efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," Putin said at talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Putin also called the creation of a Palestinian state in accordance with the UN decision a matter of principle, adding that this will ensure long-term stability in the region.Putin congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the Games of the Future and thanked for the support of this initiative."Congratulations on the successful holding of the second international multisport tournament of the Game of the Future in Abu Dhabi in December. And thank you for supporting this Russian initiative. Our countries have cooperated in the preparation of these competitions," Putin said.The United Arab Emirates is an important trading partner of Russia in the Arab world, and trade is steadily growing, Putin said.Partnership between Russia and the UAE is developing dynamically and has a multifaceted and mutually beneficial character, the president said, adding that the countries have a number of landmark initiatives in the energy sector and advanced cooperation in the technology area."We highly appreciate your significant personal contribution to the promotion of the entire complex of the Russian-Emirati strategic partnership, which is multifaceted and mutually beneficial and is developing dynamically," Putin said.Additionally, Putin noted a good level of investment cooperation between Russia and the UAE.Vladimir Putin invited President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to have a face-to-face conversation during a work lunch after talks.Russia is closely monitoring what is happening on the Iranian track, Putin said."We are all closely following what is happening on the Iranian track right now," Putin said.Vladimir Putin noted the UAE's efforts in the context of the Ukrainian crisis.Russia is grateful to the UAE for ensuring the holding of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Putin added.UAE President thanked Putin for a warm welcome and hospitality.The UAE's relations with Russia are based on the legacy of fruitful cooperation, and the countries are linked by partnership, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said."Mr. President, relations between the UAE and Russia are based on a deep legacy of fruitful cooperation that has lasted for more than 50 years. Our countries are linked by partnership and sustainable cooperation in order to develop various areas of the economy, energy, investment, trade, technology and other areas," Al Nahyan said.The UAE supports any efforts for finding a political and diplomatic solution to conflicts, the president said.Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for facilitating the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev."Mr. President, I thank you for contributing to our work to facilitate the exchange of prisoners and prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. This is a very important humanitarian issue," Al Nahyan said.

Sputnik International

