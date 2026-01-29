https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/russian-forces-liberate-belaya-bereza-settlement-in-sumy-region---mod-1123545798.html

Russian Forces Liberate Belaya Bereza Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD

The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza (Bila Bereza) in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Sever have established control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza, Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 350 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 325 soldiers in the past day, the ministry said."Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces strike the enterprise of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, radar stations, ammunition depots, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry added.

