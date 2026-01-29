International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Belaya Bereza Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Belaya Bereza Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza (Bila Bereza) in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
"Battlegroup Sever have established control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza, Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 350 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 325 soldiers in the past day, the ministry said."Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces strike the enterprise of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, radar stations, ammunition depots, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry added.
Russian Forces Liberate Belaya Bereza Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
"Battlegroup Sever have established control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza, Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 350 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 350 soldiers, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and 17 vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 325 soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces strike the enterprise of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, radar stations, ammunition depots, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry added.
