https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/security-guarantees-supported-by-russia-agreed-on-in-istanbul-in-2022---lavrov-1123546178.html
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Security guarantees supported by Russia were agreed on during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2026-01-29T11:33+0000
2026-01-29T11:33+0000
2026-01-29T11:33+0000
world
sergey lavrov
boris johnson
istanbul
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
security
security guarantees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123268678_0:143:3132:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_f14179f737f9f1355bfd3601a8f5802f.jpg
"Security guarantees were agreed in April 2022 in Istanbul, and the main draft of these guarantees was proposed by the Ukrainian side itself. We supported this project. Then you know the story when Boris Johnson, the then Uk prime minister, forbade them to sign the relevant agreement, which had already been initialed," Lavrov told reporters. Security guarantees to Kiev, which serve to preserve this regime parts of territories of former Ukraine, are unlikely to provide reliable peace, the minister said, adding that security guarantees agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 ensured security of both Russia and the region where Ukraine is located.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/zelensky-says-some-us-security-guarantees-to-ukraine-will-not-be-made-public-1123347361.html
istanbul
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123268678_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42c977fdc89efaa9807150d3de1c7e44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
security guarantees, russian foreign ministry sergey lavrov, negotiations with ukraine in istanbul, security guarantees supported by russia agreed
security guarantees, russian foreign ministry sergey lavrov, negotiations with ukraine in istanbul, security guarantees supported by russia agreed
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Security guarantees supported by Russia were agreed on during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Security guarantees
were agreed in April 2022 in Istanbul, and the main draft of these guarantees was proposed by the Ukrainian side itself. We supported this project. Then you know the story when Boris Johnson, the then Uk prime minister, forbade them to sign the relevant agreement, which had already been initialed," Lavrov told reporters.
Security guarantees to Kiev, which serve to preserve this regime parts of territories of former Ukraine, are unlikely to provide reliable peace, the minister said, adding that security guarantees agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 ensured security of both Russia and the region where Ukraine is located.
23 December 2025, 03:17 GMT