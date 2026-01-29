International
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov
Security guarantees supported by Russia were agreed on during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Security guarantees were agreed in April 2022 in Istanbul, and the main draft of these guarantees was proposed by the Ukrainian side itself. We supported this project. Then you know the story when Boris Johnson, the then Uk prime minister, forbade them to sign the relevant agreement, which had already been initialed," Lavrov told reporters. Security guarantees to Kiev, which serve to preserve this regime parts of territories of former Ukraine, are unlikely to provide reliable peace, the minister said, adding that security guarantees agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 ensured security of both Russia and the region where Ukraine is located.
Security Guarantees Supported by Russia Agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 - Lavrov

11:33 GMT 29.01.2026
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Совета Федерации РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Security guarantees supported by Russia were agreed on during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Security guarantees were agreed in April 2022 in Istanbul, and the main draft of these guarantees was proposed by the Ukrainian side itself. We supported this project. Then you know the story when Boris Johnson, the then Uk prime minister, forbade them to sign the relevant agreement, which had already been initialed," Lavrov told reporters.
Security guarantees to Kiev, which serve to preserve this regime parts of territories of former Ukraine, are unlikely to provide reliable peace, the minister said, adding that security guarantees agreed on in Istanbul in 2022 ensured security of both Russia and the region where Ukraine is located.
