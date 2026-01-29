International
Silver Exchange Price Exceeds $121 Per Troy Ounce for First Time - Trading Data
Silver Exchange Price Exceeds $121 Per Troy Ounce for First Time - Trading Data
Sputnik International
The silver exchange price hit a new record on Thursday, exceeding $121 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to trading data.
15:12 GMT 29.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The silver exchange price hit a new record on Thursday, exceeding $121 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to trading data.
As of 13:12 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose by 6.75% to $121.205 per ounce.
Exchange prices for silver and gold are rising some 4-6% on Thursday morning, having earlier hit new all-time highs during trading, above $120 and $5,600 per troy ounce respectively, trading data showed.
As of 06:24 GMT, the March silver futures contract on the New York Comex exchange was up 6% to $120.28 per ounce. Earlier on Thursday, the prices renewed their record, rising to $120.518 per ounce.
Silver prices have been soaring recently, driven by rising investor demand amid economic uncertainty. A surge in industrial use, particularly from the technology and renewable energy sectors, has added upward pressure.
