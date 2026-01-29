International
Ten US Navy Ships Located in Middle East Right Now - Reports
Ten US Navy Ships Located in Middle East Right Now - Reports
Ten US Navy ships are currently in the Middle East, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a defense official.
Among those, one destroyer is located in the Red Sea, two destroyers stand near the Strait of Hormuz, three littoral combat ships are in the Persian Gulf, and a carrier strike group is placed in the north Arabian Sea, the report said. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" is heading to Iran quickly and with great power. The president warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran would be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump also previously declared support for protesters in Iran and threatened strikes. Tehran condemned these statements as a threat to Iran's sovereignty. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the US needs to have enough force in the Middle East to protect its interests amid the situation in Iran.
15:48 GMT 29.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ten US Navy ships are currently in the Middle East, media reported on Thursday, citing a defense official.
Among those, one destroyer is located in the Red Sea, two destroyers stand near the Strait of Hormuz, three littoral combat ships are in the Persian Gulf, and a carrier strike group is placed in the north Arabian Sea, the report said.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" is heading to Iran quickly and with great power. The president warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran would be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump also previously declared support for protesters in Iran and threatened strikes. Tehran condemned these statements as a threat to Iran's sovereignty.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the US needs to have enough force in the Middle East to protect its interests amid the situation in Iran.
