Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Territorial Issue Most Important in Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
The territorial issue is the most important in the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
"The territorial issue is the most important issue," Ushakov told Russian media, when asked whether the territorial aspect was truly the only unresolved issue. At the same time, there are many other issues on the agenda, the Kremlin aide added. Ushakov also explained the bilateral format of the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi based on agreements between the United States and Ukraine. Meanwhile, nobody agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine with the Russian side, the Kremlin aide also said.
15:42 GMT 29.01.2026 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 29.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The territorial issue is the most important in the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.
"The territorial issue is the most important issue," Ushakov told Russian media, when asked whether the territorial aspect was truly the only unresolved issue.
At the same time, there are many other issues on the agenda, the Kremlin aide added.
Ushakov also explained the bilateral format of the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi based on agreements between the United States and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, nobody agreed on security guarantees for Ukraine with the Russian side, the Kremlin aide also said.
