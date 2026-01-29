https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-considering-new-strike-on-iran-after-failure-of-talks---reports-1123544652.html

Trump Considering New Strike on Iran After Failure of Talks - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is considering launching powerful strikes against Iran after talks on Tehran's nuclear program failed, CNN reported, citing sources.

The New York Times newspaper earlier reported, citing sources, that the past week had yielded no results in talks to reduce tensions around Iran, as Tehran continues to refuse to give in to Trump's demands. Options Trump is currently considering include airstrikes against Iranian leaders and security officials, as well as strikes against nuclear facilities and government institutions, the report said on Wednesday. However, Trump has not yet made a final decision and believes that with the arrival of the American strike group previously dispatched to the region, his military options will expand, the report added. Following Trump's threats against Iran, there have been no significant direct contacts between the two sides in recent days, the report noted.

