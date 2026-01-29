International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/uae-presidential-trip-to-russia-reflects-deep-ties-and-hopes-for-easing-middle-east-tensions-1123549598.html
UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions
UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions
Sputnik International
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia reflects the depth of bilateral relations, experts tell Sputnik.
2026-01-29T17:41+0000
2026-01-29T17:41+0000
analysis
russia
persian gulf
uae
ukraine
iran
us
middle east
opinion
opinion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123550179_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1cc5c2475c4a3afd7e51b089561fa5.jpg
"Moscow and Abu Dhabi face common challenges amid a complex international landscape, including the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict, pressure on the global economy and the need to maintain stability in energy markets," Emirati economist Nael al-Jawabira tells Sputnik. The two countries have historically cooperated across multiple sectors — notably in energy through OPEC+, as well as in space, food security and logistics — giving their partnership a long-term strategic edge, notes al-Jawabira. Russia–UAE relations are at "an exceptionally high level," echoes Abbas Hbeish, Lebanese Russia expert and deputy director of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center. Hbeish suggests that Russo-Emirati relations could play a key role in easing rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/putin-notes-relevance-of-russia-uae-dialogue-in-context-of-situation-in-middle-east-1123546682.html
russia
persian gulf
uae
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123550179_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e510e935d4b3d8984a974b4975fd08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sheikh mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, uae-russia relations, persian gulf, iran, tensions in the persian gulf, ukraine conflict, peace negotiations
sheikh mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, uae-russia relations, persian gulf, iran, tensions in the persian gulf, ukraine conflict, peace negotiations

UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions

17:41 GMT 29.01.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankMeeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia reflects the depth of bilateral relations, experts tell Sputnik.
"Moscow and Abu Dhabi face common challenges amid a complex international landscape, including the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict, pressure on the global economy and the need to maintain stability in energy markets," Emirati economist Nael al-Jawabira tells Sputnik.
The two countries have historically cooperated across multiple sectors — notably in energy through OPEC+, as well as in space, food security and logistics — giving their partnership a long-term strategic edge, notes al-Jawabira.
“The UAE’s commitment to diplomatic dialogue has been a key factor in its role in the Ukrainian crisis mediation process,” he says.
Russia–UAE relations are at "an exceptionally high level," echoes Abbas Hbeish, Lebanese Russia expert and deputy director of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center.
Hbeish suggests that Russo-Emirati relations could play a key role in easing rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

“The UAE president may be counting on Russia to play a significant role in containing escalation in the Middle East — particularly in the Persian Gulf — as further destabilization would pose risks not only to the UAE, but to the entire region.”

Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
World
Putin Highlights Russia-UAE Dialogue as Relevant to Middle East Situation
12:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала