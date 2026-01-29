https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/uae-presidential-trip-to-russia-reflects-deep-ties-and-hopes-for-easing-middle-east-tensions-1123549598.html
UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions
UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions
Sputnik International
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia reflects the depth of bilateral relations, experts tell Sputnik.
2026-01-29T17:41+0000
2026-01-29T17:41+0000
2026-01-29T17:41+0000
analysis
russia
persian gulf
uae
ukraine
iran
us
middle east
opinion
opinion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123550179_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1cc5c2475c4a3afd7e51b089561fa5.jpg
"Moscow and Abu Dhabi face common challenges amid a complex international landscape, including the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict, pressure on the global economy and the need to maintain stability in energy markets," Emirati economist Nael al-Jawabira tells Sputnik. The two countries have historically cooperated across multiple sectors — notably in energy through OPEC+, as well as in space, food security and logistics — giving their partnership a long-term strategic edge, notes al-Jawabira. Russia–UAE relations are at "an exceptionally high level," echoes Abbas Hbeish, Lebanese Russia expert and deputy director of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center. Hbeish suggests that Russo-Emirati relations could play a key role in easing rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/putin-notes-relevance-of-russia-uae-dialogue-in-context-of-situation-in-middle-east-1123546682.html
russia
persian gulf
uae
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123550179_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e510e935d4b3d8984a974b4975fd08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sheikh mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, uae-russia relations, persian gulf, iran, tensions in the persian gulf, ukraine conflict, peace negotiations
sheikh mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, vladimir putin, uae-russia relations, persian gulf, iran, tensions in the persian gulf, ukraine conflict, peace negotiations
UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia reflects the depth of bilateral relations, experts tell Sputnik.
"Moscow and Abu Dhabi face common challenges amid a complex international landscape, including the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict, pressure on the global economy and the need to maintain stability in energy markets," Emirati economist Nael al-Jawabira tells Sputnik.
The two countries have historically cooperated across multiple sectors — notably in energy through OPEC+, as well as in space, food security and logistics — giving their partnership a long-term strategic edge, notes al-Jawabira.
“The UAE’s commitment to diplomatic dialogue has been a key factor in its role in the Ukrainian crisis mediation process,” he says.
Russia–UAE relations are at "an exceptionally high level," echoes Abbas Hbeish, Lebanese Russia expert and deputy director of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center.
Hbeish suggests that Russo-Emirati relations could play a key role in easing rising tensions
in the Persian Gulf.
“The UAE president may be counting on Russia to play a significant role in containing escalation in the Middle East — particularly in the Persian Gulf — as further destabilization would pose risks not only to the UAE, but to the entire region.”