UAE Presidential Trip to Russia Reflects Deep Ties and Hopes for Easing Middle East Tensions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia reflects the depth of bilateral relations, experts tell Sputnik.

"Moscow and Abu Dhabi face common challenges amid a complex international landscape, including the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict, pressure on the global economy and the need to maintain stability in energy markets," Emirati economist Nael al-Jawabira tells Sputnik. The two countries have historically cooperated across multiple sectors — notably in energy through OPEC+, as well as in space, food security and logistics — giving their partnership a long-term strategic edge, notes al-Jawabira. Russia–UAE relations are at "an exceptionally high level," echoes Abbas Hbeish, Lebanese Russia expert and deputy director of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center. Hbeish suggests that Russo-Emirati relations could play a key role in easing rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

