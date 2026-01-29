https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/kremlin-on-situation-in-iran-military-actions-can-result-in-chaos-in-region-1123545450.html

Kremlin on Situation in Iran: Military Actions Can Result in Chaos in Region

Military actions in Iran can create chaos in the region and lead to the destabilization of the situation in the entire region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences in terms of destabilizing security systems throughout the region," Peskov told reporters. The official called on all parties to exercise restraint and abandon the use of force to resolve the issue, noting that the negotiating potential on the situation around Iran is far from exhausted.The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is about to expire, and the United States has not yet responded to Russia's initiative under this treaty, Dmitry Peskov said.Drafting a new treaty in the field of strategic stability to replace the New START is long and difficult, the official said, adding that there are many factors involved."From the point of view of the deficit, the deficit of the legal framework in this area, it will arise. This will be a serious deficit, which is unlikely to respond with interest to the peoples of our two countries, as well as the entire globe, because we are talking about global strategic stability," Peskov said.The lack of the legal framework in strategic stability sphere is unlikely to be in the interests of Russia, the US, and the world, the official added.Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the issue of the agreements allegedly reached between Russia and Ukraine on an energy truce."No, I cannot comment," Peskov told reporters when asked about reports of an alleged energy truce agreement between Russia and Ukraine.Germany has not made any attempts to mediate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine since 2022, Dmitry Peskov said.Currently there is no talk of Germany's mediation in the course of the negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.The upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi may last up to two days, if it is necessary, Dmitry Peskov said."Maybe two days if necessary, yes," Peskov told reporters when asked if the talks in Abu Dhabi could take place in two days if necessary.Everything will be done to ensure the possibility of continuing dialogue, the spokesman said.Moscow considers the anti-Russian sanctions illegal and unacceptable, this is the basis of its position, Peskov said."You know that we consider the sanctions illegal and unacceptable. This is the basis of our position," Peskov told reporters.Moscow is not commenting on the agreement between Russian energy giant Lukoil and US investment company Carlyle, as this is a corporate issue, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Lukoil said that it had reached a preliminary agreement with US investment company Carlyle on the sale of foreign assets, while the company's assets in Kazakhstan will not be included in the perimeter of the transaction.The recent Russian-Syrian talks in Moscow mainly focused on bilateral trade and economic relations, Dmitry Peskov said.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held negotiations with Syrian President for transitional period Ahmed Sharaa in the Kremlin.Russia and Syria have a great potential for cooperation in trade and economic sphere, as well as mutual interest, the official said.The leaders also discussed the topic of Russian military bases in Syria, the official said.When asked if the leaders discussed the possibility of former Syrian President Bashar Assad extradition during talks, Peskov answered in the negative.The trusting and constructive level of relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes it possible to discuss the most difficult issues, Peskov said.The relations between Russia and the UAE are successfully developing in almost all areas, Peskov added."As for bilateral relations, the Emirates is our main trading partner in the Arab world. Our mutual trade has been growing significantly recently," Peskov said, adding that "actually, both Abu Dhabi and Moscow have repeatedly demonstrated their interest in further expanding our cooperation."

