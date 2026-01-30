International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/aggression-against-iran-its-people-will-receive-immediate-decisive-response--president-1123553411.html
Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force
Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force
Sputnik International
Any aggression against Iran and its people will receive an immediate and decisive response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2026-01-30T11:36+0000
2026-01-30T12:39+0000
world
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
iran
tehran
uae
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"We do not accept war in any way, but any aggression against the Iranian state and people will receive an immediate and decisive response," Pezeshkian vowed.Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. US President Donald Trump said last Wednesday that a "massive armada" with great power is racing towards Iran. The US leader warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran will be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump had also previously declared support for the protesters in Iran and threatened strikes, eliciting condemnation from Tehran, which labeled the statements a threat to its sovereignty.In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid the current Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-considering-new-strike-on-iran-after-failure-of-talks---reports-1123544652.html
iran
tehran
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
aggression against iran, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, people will receive immediate, decisive response
aggression against iran, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, people will receive immediate, decisive response

Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force

11:36 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 30.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Any aggression against Iran and its people will be met with an immediate and decisive response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"We do not accept war in any way, but any aggression against the Iranian state and people will receive an immediate and decisive response," Pezeshkian vowed.
Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
US President Donald Trump said last Wednesday that a "massive armada" with great power is racing towards Iran. The US leader warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran will be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump had also previously declared support for the protesters in Iran and threatened strikes, eliciting condemnation from Tehran, which labeled the statements a threat to its sovereignty.
In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid the current Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
World
Trump Considering New Strike on Iran After Failure of Talks - Reports
Yesterday, 09:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала