https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/aggression-against-iran-its-people-will-receive-immediate-decisive-response--president-1123553411.html

Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force

Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force

Sputnik International

Any aggression against Iran and its people will receive an immediate and decisive response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.

2026-01-30T11:36+0000

2026-01-30T11:36+0000

2026-01-30T12:39+0000

world

donald trump

masoud pezeshkian

iran

tehran

uae

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

"We do not accept war in any way, but any aggression against the Iranian state and people will receive an immediate and decisive response," Pezeshkian vowed.Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. US President Donald Trump said last Wednesday that a "massive armada" with great power is racing towards Iran. The US leader warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran will be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump had also previously declared support for the protesters in Iran and threatened strikes, eliciting condemnation from Tehran, which labeled the statements a threat to its sovereignty.In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid the current Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-considering-new-strike-on-iran-after-failure-of-talks---reports-1123544652.html

iran

tehran

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aggression against iran, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, people will receive immediate, decisive response