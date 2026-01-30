Iran's President Vows Aggression Against Nation to Be Met With Swift, Decisive Force

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/aggression-against-iran-its-people-will-receive-immediate-decisive-response--president-1123553411.html
Any aggression against Iran and its people will receive an immediate and decisive response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"We do not accept war in any way, but any aggression against the Iranian state and people will receive an immediate and decisive response," Pezeshkian vowed.Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. US President Donald Trump said last Wednesday that a "massive armada" with great power is racing towards Iran. The US leader warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran will be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump had also previously declared support for the protesters in Iran and threatened strikes, eliciting condemnation from Tehran, which labeled the statements a threat to its sovereignty.In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid the current Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
30.01.2026
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Any aggression against Iran and its people will be met with an immediate and decisive response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"We do not accept war in any way, but any aggression against the Iranian state and people will receive an immediate and decisive response," Pezeshkian vowed.
Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
US President Donald Trump said last Wednesday that a "massive armada" with great power is racing towards Iran. The US leader warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran will be "far worse" than previous actions. Trump had also previously declared support for the protesters in Iran and threatened strikes, eliciting condemnation from Tehran, which labeled the statements a threat to its sovereignty.
In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran
if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid the current Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.