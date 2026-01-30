https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russian-forces-liberate-berestok-settlement-in-donbass---mod-1123552680.html
Russian Forces Liberate Berestok Settlement in Donbass - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Berestok Settlement in Donbass - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berestok in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-01-30T09:35+0000
2026-01-30T09:35+0000
2026-01-30T10:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg
"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Yug, the Berestok settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement. The liberation of the settlement of Berestok established a stronger foothold for the advance toward Konstantinovka.Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Ternovatoye and Rechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read. The liberation of Ternovatoye allows Russian forces to expand their foothold west of the Gaychur River and create conditions for an advance toward Ryzdyanka and Lyubitskoye. Meanwhile, the liberation of Rechnoye settlement will create conditions for further advancement into territory controlled by the enemy.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,680 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated over 2,315 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers.Ukraine lost over 1,020 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 950 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russian-forces-liberate-kupyansk-uzlovaya-settlement-in-kharkov-region---military-1123533462.html
russia
ukraine
donbass
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_689ce5729feac1db90b3be2e490749e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, russian armed forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
russian forces, russian armed forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Berestok Settlement in Donbass - MoD
09:35 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 30.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berestok in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Yug, the Berestok settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic
was liberated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of the settlement of Berestok established a stronger foothold for the advance toward Konstantinovka.
Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Ternovatoye and Rechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read. The liberation of Ternovatoye allows Russian forces to expand their foothold west of the Gaychur River and create conditions for an advance toward Ryzdyanka and Lyubitskoye. Meanwhile, the liberation of Rechnoye settlement will create conditions for further advancement into territory controlled by the enemy.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,680 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the past week, enemy losses in this area amounted to over 2,680 military personnel, two tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles, 80 vehicles and ten field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated over 2,315 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine lost over 1,020 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 950 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.