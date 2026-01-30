https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russian-forces-liberate-berestok-settlement-in-donbass---mod-1123552680.html

Russian Forces Liberate Berestok Settlement in Donbass - MoD

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Berestok in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Yug, the Berestok settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement. The liberation of the settlement of Berestok established a stronger foothold for the advance toward Konstantinovka.Additionally, Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Ternovatoye and Rechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read. The liberation of Ternovatoye allows Russian forces to expand their foothold west of the Gaychur River and create conditions for an advance toward Ryzdyanka and Lyubitskoye. Meanwhile, the liberation of Rechnoye settlement will create conditions for further advancement into territory controlled by the enemy.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,680 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated over 2,315 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers.Ukraine lost over 1,020 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 950 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.

