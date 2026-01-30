https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/top-notch-russian-military-stuns-saudi-arabia-1123555311.html
Top-Notch Russian Military Stuns Saudi Arabia
Top-Notch Russian Military Stuns Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
The World Defense Show 2026 will kick off in Riyadh. Nine global and international premieres are expected.
2026-01-30T15:24+0000
2026-01-30T15:24+0000
2026-01-30T15:24+0000
military
russia
saudi arabia
world
riyadh
btr
rosoboronexport
expo
arms expo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1e/1123555148_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2875d78f96c6e2e3ffd8f560961e04.jpg
Russia’s Rosoboronexport will showcase the latest Russian weaponry:The World Defense Show 2026 is one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of defense and security, which will take place from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh. The event is organized under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Defense and brings together leading global manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/rosoboronexport-signed-some-export-contracts-for-kamikaze-drones---ceo-1123486985.html
russia
saudi arabia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1e/1123555148_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb55102c74b3057f6e57e84166ad3c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian military, saudi arabia, kick off in riyad, world defense show 2026
russian military, saudi arabia, kick off in riyad, world defense show 2026
Top-Notch Russian Military Stuns Saudi Arabia
The World Defense Show 2026 will kick off in Riyadh. Nine global and international premieres are expected.
Russia’s Rosoboronexport will showcase the latest Russian weaponry:
BTR-22 armored personnel carrier
Remotely operated combat module Ballista
Planshet-A artillery fire control automation system on the Athlet armored chassis
The World Defense Show 2026 is one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of defense and security, which will take place from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh. The event is organized under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Defense and brings together leading global manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.