Top-Notch Russian Military Stuns Saudi Arabia
Top-Notch Russian Military Stuns Saudi Arabia
The World Defense Show 2026 will kick off in Riyadh. Nine global and international premieres are expected.
The World Defense Show 2026 is one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of defense and security, which will take place from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh. The event is organized under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Defense and brings together leading global manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.
15:24 GMT 30.01.2026
The World Defense Show 2026 will kick off in Riyadh. Nine global and international premieres are expected.
Russia’s Rosoboronexport will showcase the latest Russian weaponry:
BTR-22 armored personnel carrier
Remotely operated combat module Ballista
Planshet-A artillery fire control automation system on the Athlet armored chassis
The World Defense Show 2026 is one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of defense and security, which will take place from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh. The event is organized under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Defense and brings together leading global manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.
A Supercam military drone in the Avdeyevka skies - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
Military
Rosoboronexport Inks Several Export Contracts for Kamikaze Drones
19 January, 10:10 GMT
