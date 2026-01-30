https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/un-lawyers-conclusions-on-crimea-donbass-unqualified---russian-mfa-1123554070.html
Russian MFA Blasts UN Lawyers' Unqualified Conclusions on Crimea, Donbass
UN lawyers do not fully understand their tasks and have not read the organization's Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the recent remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
13:40 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 30.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN lawyers lack a full understanding of their duties and have not read the organization's charter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday in response to recent remarks by the UN Secretary-General.
On Thursday, Guterres said that the UN believed that the right for self-determination
is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass like the organization believes it is in Greenland due to the primacy of the "principle of territorial integrity of Ukraine."
"It seems that the UN lawyers do not fully understand their tasks and have clearly not read the UN Charter attentively; otherwise, they would know that assessments regarding the state affiliation of certain territories do not fall within the competence of the UN Secretary-General," Zakharova told a briefing.
Such unprofessional conclusions from the UN Office of Legal Affairs are the result of the global organization's years-long hiring process, where professional qualifications were often neglected and pushed into the background, the spokeswoman stated.
"In addition to the rules of the organization, there is a clear lack of competence in the field of international law. I apologize, but even law students know that there is no hierarchy in the principles of international law, and one cannot prevail over another," she emphasized.
By opposing the self-determination of Crimea and Donbass, Guterres is assuming the role of a "judge of fates," Zakharova stressed, adding that he has abandoned his role as a defender of UN principles and has morphed into a vehicle for Western propaganda.