Russian MFA Blasts UN Lawyers' Unqualified Conclusions on Crimea, Donbass

UN lawyers do not fully understand their tasks and have not read the organization's Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the recent remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Thursday, Guterres said that the UN believed that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass like the organization believes it is in Greenland due to the primacy of the "principle of territorial integrity of Ukraine." Such unprofessional conclusions from the UN Office of Legal Affairs are the result of the global organization's years-long hiring process, where professional qualifications were often neglected and pushed into the background, the spokeswoman stated. "In addition to the rules of the organization, there is a clear lack of competence in the field of international law. I apologize, but even law students know that there is no hierarchy in the principles of international law, and one cannot prevail over another," she emphasized. By opposing the self-determination of Crimea and Donbass, Guterres is assuming the role of a "judge of fates," Zakharova stressed, adding that he has abandoned his role as a defender of UN principles and has morphed into a vehicle for Western propaganda.

