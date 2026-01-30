https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/west-uses-osce-as-tool-of-hybrid-war-with-russia---russian-deputy-fm-1123553885.html
The West is using the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a tool of hybrid warfare against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.
"The West is using the OSCE as an instrument of confrontation, an instrument of the hybrid war they have unleashed against Russia... Therefore, in terms of the place we assign to the organization in our priorities, we assign it exactly the place it has found itself in," Grushko told a briefing. If the situation in the OSCE does not change, its fate will be sad, as the organization will finally go to the periphery, the deputy foreign minister added.The main vector of NATO's policy is now aimed at an "imminent clash" with Russia, Grushko said.Moscow takes into account the current NATO policy in its defense planning, the deputy foreign minister added.Russia must proceed from fact that the challenge posed by Europe now is of long-term nature, Alexander Grushko said."And in our long-term forecasts of the development of the situation in Europe, we must proceed from this option, that the challenge that Europe is trying to throw at us is systemic and long-term in nature," Grushko told reporters.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is using the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a tool of hybrid warfare against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.
"The West is using the OSCE as an instrument of confrontation, an instrument of the hybrid war they have unleashed against Russia... Therefore, in terms of the place we assign to the organization in our priorities, we assign it exactly the place it has found itself in," Grushko told a briefing.
If the situation in the OSCE
does not change, its fate will be sad, as the organization will finally go to the periphery, the deputy foreign minister added.
The main vector of NATO's policy is now aimed at an "imminent clash" with Russia, Grushko said.
"If we closely follow the evolution of the strategic doctrines and policies of the NATO member states, then we can probably say that the main vector is aimed at preparing society, the economy, the military organization, and infrastructure for an imminent, in quotation marks, military clash with Russia," Grushko told reporters.
Moscow takes into account the current NATO policy
in its defense planning, the deputy foreign minister added.
Russia must proceed from fact that the challenge posed by Europe now is of long-term nature, Alexander Grushko said.
"And in our long-term forecasts of the development of the situation in Europe, we must proceed from this option, that the challenge that Europe is trying to throw at us is systemic and long-term in nature," Grushko told reporters.