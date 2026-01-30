https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/west-uses-osce-as-tool-of-hybrid-war-with-russia---russian-deputy-fm-1123553885.html

West Uses OSCE as Tool of Hybrid War With Russia - Russian Deputy FM

West Uses OSCE as Tool of Hybrid War With Russia - Russian Deputy FM

Sputnik International

The West is using the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a tool of hybrid warfare against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

2026-01-30T13:19+0000

2026-01-30T13:19+0000

2026-01-30T13:19+0000

world

alexander grushko

russia

west

nato

osce

moscow

hybrid war

hybrid warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104234/43/1042344337_0:45:1440:855_1920x0_80_0_0_3c7f90a6d1992cb1c66a938ab579e363.jpg

"The West is using the OSCE as an instrument of confrontation, an instrument of the hybrid war they have unleashed against Russia... Therefore, in terms of the place we assign to the organization in our priorities, we assign it exactly the place it has found itself in," Grushko told a briefing. If the situation in the OSCE does not change, its fate will be sad, as the organization will finally go to the periphery, the deputy foreign minister added.The main vector of NATO's policy is now aimed at an "imminent clash" with Russia, Grushko said.Moscow takes into account the current NATO policy in its defense planning, the deputy foreign minister added.Russia must proceed from fact that the challenge posed by Europe now is of long-term nature, Alexander Grushko said."And in our long-term forecasts of the development of the situation in Europe, we must proceed from this option, that the challenge that Europe is trying to throw at us is systemic and long-term in nature," Grushko told reporters.

russia

west

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west uses osce, organization for security and co-operation in europe, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko