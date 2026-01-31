https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russian-forces-liberate-petrovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1123557284.html

Russian Forces Liberate Petrovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region – MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the settlement of Petrovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Battlegroup Vostok advanced into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read. Moreover, Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the settlement of Toretskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. The Russian military has also struck Ukrainian military-linked transport infrastructure, the statement added.By liberating the settlement of Petrovka in the Zaporozhye region Russian forces have established control of over more than five square kilometers of territory, allowing them to advance on Verkhnyaya Tersa – a key Ukrainian logistics hub. With the settlement of Toretskoye in the Donetsk region captured, the Russian army has expanded its bridgehead west of Ukraine's main Donbas defensive line, advancing toward Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 420 Ukrainian military personnel personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 375 troops, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 130 Ukrainian military personnel.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 150 Ukrainian soldiers, and Russia's Battlegroup Severhas eliminated over 90 Ukrainian service personnel, the ministry also said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, the statement added.

