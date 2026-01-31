International
Russia's Dmitriev Heads for Talks With US Delegation in Miami
Russia's Dmitriev Heads for Talks With US Delegation in Miami
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday headed for talks with a US delegation in Miami, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
At 8 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) Dmitriev joined a multi-vehicle motorcade en route to the talks.Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a peace plan on Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev regime must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces.On December 20-21, Dmitriev held talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Miami.
15:39 GMT 31.01.2026 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 31.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday headed for talks with a US delegation in Miami, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
At 8 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) Dmitriev joined a multi-vehicle motorcade en route to the talks.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a peace plan on Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev regime must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces.
On December 20-21, Dmitriev held talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Miami.
World
Russia's Dmitriev Posts Photo of Map Showing Plane Approaching Miami
12:52 GMT
