Russia's Dmitriev Posts Photo of Map Showing Plane Approaching Miami

Russia's Dmitriev Posts Photo of Map Showing Plane Approaching Miami

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday posted a photo of a map from aboard a plane approaching Miami amid reports of his visit to the United States for negotiations.

On Friday, media reported, citing sources, that Dmitriev would visit Miami on Saturday and meet with members of the US administration. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a peace plan on Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US will continue. Ushakov noted that the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield have had a positive impact on the course and nature of the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kiev regime must make a decision and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the space for Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces. On December 20-21, Dmitriev held talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Miami.*banned in Russia for extremism

