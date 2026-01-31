https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/us-at-crossroads-as-new-start-deadline-nears--report--1123556979.html
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report
Sputnik International
The administration is nearing a decision on whether to extend the New START Treaty between Russia and the US, due to expire on February 5, the WSJ reports.
2026-01-31T08:55+0000
2026-01-31T08:55+0000
2026-01-31T08:55+0000
world
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
russia
china
kremlin
new start treaty
start treaty
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099495217_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_04a7eba3693142b900066507d93f305b.jpg
The newspaper cites former officials and experts as outlining three possible paths forward: The third option risks triggering an unpredictable new arms race, the WSJ warns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia is still waiting for the US to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the New START Treaty, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side. Putin stated last year that Russia is ready to continue observing START’s quantitative restrictions if the US “acts in a similar spirit.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-informs-russia-extension-of-new-start-restrictions-under-consideration---lavrov-1123081037.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099495217_32:0:1856:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_fe84a4f97706bd8eff784609efcd9ee4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us at crossroads, new start deadline, new start treaty between russia and the us, extend the new start
us at crossroads, new start deadline, new start treaty between russia and the us, extend the new start
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report
The administration is nearing a decision on whether to extend the New START Treaty between Russia and the US, due to expire on February 5, the WSJ reports.
The newspaper cites former officials and experts as outlining three possible paths forward:
1.
Greenlight for extension: Accept Russia’s offer to preserve the caps for a year, and then launch talks with Russia—and potentially China—on new arms-control agreements
2.
Conditioned acceptance: Agree to Russia’s one-year extension of the ceilings only if Russia resumes on-site inspections
3.
Rejection and free hand: Let the treaty lapse entirely and prepare for “the projected two-peer world”
The third option risks triggering an unpredictable new arms race, the WSJ warns.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia is still waiting for the US to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the New START Treaty
, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side. Putin stated last year that Russia is ready to continue observing START’s quantitative restrictions if the US “acts in a similar spirit.”
9 November 2025, 09:30 GMT