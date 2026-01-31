International
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report
The administration is nearing a decision on whether to extend the New START Treaty between Russia and the US, due to expire on February 5, the WSJ reports.
The third option risks triggering an unpredictable new arms race, the WSJ warns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia is still waiting for the US to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the New START Treaty, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side. Putin stated last year that Russia is ready to continue observing START's quantitative restrictions if the US "acts in a similar spirit."
US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report

08:55 GMT 31.01.2026
The administration is nearing a decision on whether to extend the New START Treaty between Russia and the US, due to expire on February 5, the WSJ reports.
The newspaper cites former officials and experts as outlining three possible paths forward:
1.
Greenlight for extension: Accept Russia’s offer to preserve the caps for a year, and then launch talks with Russia—and potentially China—on new arms-control agreements
2.
Conditioned acceptance: Agree to Russia’s one-year extension of the ceilings only if Russia resumes on-site inspections
3.
Rejection and free hand: Let the treaty lapse entirely and prepare for “the projected two-peer world”
The third option risks triggering an unpredictable new arms race, the WSJ warns.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia is still waiting for the US to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the New START Treaty, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side. Putin stated last year that Russia is ready to continue observing START’s quantitative restrictions if the US “acts in a similar spirit.”
