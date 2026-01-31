https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/us-at-crossroads-as-new-start-deadline-nears--report--1123556979.html

US at Crossroads as New START Deadline Nears – Report

The administration is nearing a decision on whether to extend the New START Treaty between Russia and the US, due to expire on February 5, the WSJ reports.

The newspaper cites former officials and experts as outlining three possible paths forward: The third option risks triggering an unpredictable new arms race, the WSJ warns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia is still waiting for the US to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the New START Treaty, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side. Putin stated last year that Russia is ready to continue observing START’s quantitative restrictions if the US “acts in a similar spirit.”

