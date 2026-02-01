https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/zelensky-is-losing-backing---yugoslav-ex-foreign-minister-1123560777.html

Zelensky is Losing Backing - Yugoslav Ex-Foreign Minister

Volodymyr Zelensky is losing international support, with his Ukraine negotiation tactics falling flat, former Yugoslav Foreign Minister Zivadin Jovanovic said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is no former unity and enthusiasm among Zelensky's backers. Internationally, it has become obvious that he and those who support him are blocking a swift finding of a compromise solution and the end of hostilities. I think his tactics are gaining less and less support in a practical, diplomatic sense," Jovanovic said. Ukraine endures prolonged military setbacks, mounting military personnel and territorial losses, the official said, adding that, in terms of politics, the "monolithic support of the West and the United States" has collapsed. On January 23-24, trilateral security working group talks involving representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

