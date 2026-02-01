https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/zelensky-is-losing-backing---yugoslav-ex-foreign-minister-1123560777.html
13:49 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 13:50 GMT 01.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is losing international support, with his Ukraine negotiation tactics falling flat, former Yugoslav Foreign Minister Zivadin Jovanovic said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There is no former unity and enthusiasm among Zelensky's backers. Internationally, it has become obvious that he and those who support him are blocking a swift finding of a compromise solution and the end of hostilities. I think his tactics are gaining less and less support in a practical, diplomatic sense," Jovanovic said.
Ukraine endures prolonged military setbacks, mounting military personnel and territorial losses, the official said, adding that, in terms of politics, the "monolithic support of the West and the United States" has collapsed.
"He [Zelensky] faces major problems and, in my opinion, it seems to me he himself is not sure how to face rising expectations to confront reality," Jovanovic said.
On January 23-24, trilateral security working group talks
involving representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.