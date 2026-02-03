https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/arms-control-deadlock-why-the-world-cant-agree-on-a-successor-to-new-start-1123573356.html

Arms Control Deadlock: Why the World Can't Agree on a Successor to New START

The central factor behind the New START agreement’s looming February 5 demise is that the world is no longer bipolar, and nuclear powers big and small won’t tolerate restrictions on their arsenals unless those of their rivals are also reined in, prominent Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

On one hand, there’s China, whose ~500-600 warhead arsenal and nuclear triad capabilities were left untouched by New START in 2010, and whose inclusion into any new treaty the US has demanded.“China proposed that Russia and the US reduce their capabilities to China’s level before dialogue, but neither are prepared to reduce their arsenals from 1,500 deployed warheads to hundreds,” Mikhailov explained.Alternatives, such as freezing the arsenals of existing nuclear powers (Russia, China, US, and others) would require “complex diplomatic work.”China, for example, would be “unlikely to agree to a trilateral treaty if its neighbors continue to develop their nuclear programs without any restrictions.”“Effectively, states are now free to act at their own discretion, increase the number of munitions and delivery vehicles,” with “the emergence of new weapons” (Burevestnik, Poseidon, new US missile defense systems) further complicating the situation.Then there’s the factor of the British and French arsenals, which neither the US, nor London or Paris, want to be treated as part of a unified Western arsenal, notwithstanding the fact that “these countries are members of a single alliance (NATO) and are bound by obligations for collective defense.”

