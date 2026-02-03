https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/arms-control-deadlock-why-the-world-cant-agree-on-a-successor-to-new-start-1123573356.html
Arms Control Deadlock: Why the World Can't Agree on a Successor to New START
The central factor behind the New START agreement’s looming February 5 demise is that the world is no longer bipolar, and nuclear powers big and small won’t tolerate restrictions on their arsenals unless those of their rivals are also reined in, prominent Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
On one hand, there's China, whose ~500-600 warhead arsenal and nuclear triad capabilities were left untouched by New START in 2010, and whose inclusion into any new treaty the US has demanded."China proposed that Russia and the US reduce their capabilities to China's level before dialogue, but neither are prepared to reduce their arsenals from 1,500 deployed warheads to hundreds," Mikhailov explained.Alternatives, such as freezing the arsenals of existing nuclear powers (Russia, China, US, and others) would require "complex diplomatic work."China, for example, would be "unlikely to agree to a trilateral treaty if its neighbors continue to develop their nuclear programs without any restrictions.""Effectively, states are now free to act at their own discretion, increase the number of munitions and delivery vehicles," with "the emergence of new weapons" (Burevestnik, Poseidon, new US missile defense systems) further complicating the situation.Then there's the factor of the British and French arsenals, which neither the US, nor London or Paris, want to be treated as part of a unified Western arsenal, notwithstanding the fact that "these countries are members of a single alliance (NATO) and are bound by obligations for collective defense."
The central factor behind the New START agreement’s looming February 5 demise is that the world is no longer bipolar, and nuclear powers big and small won’t tolerate restrictions on their arsenals unless those of their rivals are also reined in, prominent Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
On one hand, there’s China, whose ~500-600 warhead arsenal and nuclear triad capabilities were left untouched by New START in 2010, and whose inclusion into any new treaty the US has demanded.
“China proposed that Russia and the US reduce their capabilities to China’s level before dialogue, but neither are prepared to reduce their arsenals from 1,500 deployed warheads to hundreds,” Mikhailov explained.
“China does not want to be disadvantaged by limiting itself to the treaty’s framework while the leaders maintain significant numerical superiority. This creates a fundamental difficulty in the creation of a new document.”
Alternatives, such as freezing the arsenals of existing nuclear powers (Russia, China, US, and others) would require “complex diplomatic work.”
China, for example, would be “unlikely to agree to a trilateral treaty if its neighbors continue to develop their nuclear programs without any restrictions.”
A successor to New START could include simply extending the old provisions. But the lack of inspections (since 2020) and Russia’s suspension of participation in the treaty (2023) leaves even that prospect dim, Mikhailov says.
“Effectively, states are now free to act at their own discretion, increase the number of munitions and delivery vehicles,” with “the emergence of new weapons” (Burevestnik, Poseidon, new US missile defense systems) further complicating the situation.
Then there’s the factor of the British and French arsenals, which neither the US, nor London or Paris, want to be treated as part of a unified Western arsenal, notwithstanding the fact that “these countries are members of a single alliance (NATO) and are bound by obligations for collective defense.”
One potential “way out of the impasse could be to propose a uniform limit for all parties, for example, of 600 deployed warheads. This number is sufficient to ensure parity and mutually assured destruction, which could stabilize the collective security system for decades to come,” the observer summed up.