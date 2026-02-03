https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/venezuela-to-continue-cooperation-with-all-nations-including-russia---ambassador-1123574453.html

Venezuela to Continue Cooperation With All Nations, Including Russia - Ambassador

Caracas will keep cooperating with all countries, including Russia, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said on Tuesday.

"No one dictates to us. We have a sovereign government. We have the right to have relations with the whole world, without any outside influence. We will continue to cooperate with all countries across all sectors," Velasquez told reporters. If the US justice system is fair, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores should be freed soon, the ambassador said. Maduro is Venezuela's legitimate president, Velasquez said, adding that no basis exists to try him abroad. The country’s constitution bans extraditing Venezuelans for foreign trials, he said.

