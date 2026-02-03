https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/venezuela-to-continue-cooperation-with-all-nations-including-russia---ambassador-1123574453.html
Venezuela to Continue Cooperation With All Nations, Including Russia - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Caracas will keep cooperating with all countries, including Russia, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said on Tuesday.
"No one dictates to us. We have a sovereign government. We have the right to have relations with the whole world, without any outside influence. We will continue to cooperate with all countries across all sectors," Velasquez told reporters. If the US justice system is fair, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores should be freed soon, the ambassador said. Maduro is Venezuela's legitimate president, Velasquez said, adding that no basis exists to try him abroad. The country’s constitution bans extraditing Venezuelans for foreign trials, he said.
15:06 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 03.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Caracas will keep cooperating with all countries, including Russia, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said on Tuesday.
"No one dictates to us. We have a sovereign government. We have the right to have relations with the whole world, without any outside influence. We will continue to cooperate with all countries across all sectors," Velasquez told reporters.
If the US justice system is fair, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores should be freed soon, the ambassador said.
"International law must prevail. This right must be respected," he said.
Maduro is Venezuela's legitimate president, Velasquez said, adding that no basis exists to try him abroad. The country’s constitution bans extraditing Venezuelans for foreign trials, he said.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York for a trial on charges of "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty. US President Donald Trump declined to give a precise timeframe for how long the United States would maintain control of Venezuela.