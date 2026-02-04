International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/trump-says-discussed-russia-ukraine-taiwan-iran-during-excellent-call-with-xi-1123589432.html
Trump Says Discussed Russia-Ukraine, Taiwan, Iran During 'Excellent' Call With Xi
Trump Says Discussed Russia-Ukraine, Taiwan, Iran During 'Excellent' Call With Xi
US President Donald Trump said he held an "excellent conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, discussing issues pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Taiwan and Iran.
"I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran," Trump said via Truth Social. The president expressed his belief that over the next three yeas of his presidency, many positive outcomes will be achieved with regard to the US's relationship with China.
Trump Says Discussed Russia-Ukraine, Taiwan, Iran During 'Excellent' Call With Xi

16:10 GMT 04.02.2026
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he held an "excellent conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, discussing issues pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Taiwan and Iran.
"I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran," Trump said via Truth Social.
The president expressed his belief that over the next three yeas of his presidency, many positive outcomes will be achieved with regard to the US's relationship with China.
