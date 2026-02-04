https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/relations-between-russia-china-developing-regardless-of-international-situation---putin-1123578886.html
Relations between Russia and China are developing regardless of international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Regardless of the international situation, and I am confident in their [Russia-China relations'] strength and progressive development in all areas," Putin said during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The foreign policy connection between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilizing factor in the face of increasing turbulence in the world, the president said. China's SCO presidency has resulted in significant practical results, the Russian leader added.The relations between China and Russia are entering a new stage of development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.China and Russia should develop a new ambitious plan for the development of bilateral relations, Xi added.Trade between Russia and China has been surpassing the $200 billion mark for three years in a row, Putin said.Economic cooperation between Russia and China has been steadily developing in 2025, the president said.Additionally, Putin said that the nature of energy cooperation between Russia and China is mutually beneficial and strategic.Comprehensive partnership between Russia and China is exemplary, Putin said.Putin thanked Xi for introducing a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, adding that the relevant departments have no significant problems after its introduction.Putin also called Xi a dear friend and wished peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the Chinese New Year and the upcoming Spring holiday.Putin added that he is glad to continue the tradition of personal communication with Xi Jinping at the beginning of the new year.Russia and China celebrated very well the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II in Moscow and Beijing, Putin said.
Relations Between Russia, China Developing Regardless of International Situation - Putin
10:18 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 04.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and China are developing regardless of international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Regardless of the international situation, and I am confident in their [Russia-China relations'] strength and progressive development in all areas," Putin said during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The foreign policy connection between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilizing factor in the face of increasing turbulence in the world, the president said.
"We are ready to continue the closest coordination on global and regional issues both on the bilateral track and on all multilateral platforms: the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and others, where the Russian-Chinese tandem plays a key role in many ways," Putin said.
China's SCO presidency has resulted in significant practical results, the Russian leader added.
The relations between China and Russia are entering a new stage of development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
"Chinese-Russian relations are entering a new stage of development," Xi said in the video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China and Russia should develop a new ambitious plan for the development of bilateral relations, Xi added.
Trade between Russia and China has been surpassing the $200 billion mark for three years in a row, Putin said.
"For the third year in a row, the trade has surpassed the landmark of $200 billion by a solid margin," Putin said during the videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Economic cooperation between Russia and China has been steadily developing in 2025, the president said.
Additionally, Putin said that the nature of energy cooperation between Russia and China is mutually beneficial and strategic.
Comprehensive partnership between Russia and China is exemplary, Putin said.
"The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are exemplary," Putin said during the videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Putin thanked Xi for introducing a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, adding that the relevant departments have no significant problems after its introduction.
"This year we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Agreement on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which is fundamental for our relations. Its further implementation, of course, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries, contributes to strengthening comprehensive, truly comprehensive cooperation between Russia and China, and, most importantly, to improving the well–being of our citizens," Putin said.
Putin also called Xi a dear friend and wished peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the Chinese New Year and the upcoming Spring holiday.
"I would like to personally congratulate you and, for you to pass on to the entire friendly Chinese people the congratulations on the New Year 2026 and the upcoming Spring festival, which will bring the year of the red fiery horse, as far as we know. And it has inherent strength, energy and a desire to move forward, which distinguishes the ties between our countries," Putin said during the videoconference call with Xi.
Putin added that he is glad to continue the tradition of personal communication with Xi Jinping at the beginning of the new year.
"Regardless of the international situation, I am confident in [Russia-China relations] strength and progressive development in all areas," Putin said, adding that any time of year in the relations between Russia and China is springtime.
Russia and China celebrated very well the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II in Moscow and Beijing, Putin said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to once again assure you of the firm support of all our joint efforts to ensure the sovereignty and security of the two countries, their socio-economic prosperity, and the right to choose their own path of development," Putin said.