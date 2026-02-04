https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/relations-between-russia-china-developing-regardless-of-international-situation---putin-1123578886.html

Relations Between Russia, China Developing Regardless of International Situation - Putin

Relations between Russia and China are developing regardless of international situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of the international situation, and I am confident in their [Russia-China relations'] strength and progressive development in all areas," Putin said during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The foreign policy connection between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilizing factor in the face of increasing turbulence in the world, the president said. China's SCO presidency has resulted in significant practical results, the Russian leader added.The relations between China and Russia are entering a new stage of development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.China and Russia should develop a new ambitious plan for the development of bilateral relations, Xi added.Trade between Russia and China has been surpassing the $200 billion mark for three years in a row, Putin said.Economic cooperation between Russia and China has been steadily developing in 2025, the president said.Additionally, Putin said that the nature of energy cooperation between Russia and China is mutually beneficial and strategic.Comprehensive partnership between Russia and China is exemplary, Putin said.Putin thanked Xi for introducing a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, adding that the relevant departments have no significant problems after its introduction.Putin also called Xi a dear friend and wished peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the Chinese New Year and the upcoming Spring holiday.Putin added that he is glad to continue the tradition of personal communication with Xi Jinping at the beginning of the new year.Russia and China celebrated very well the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II in Moscow and Beijing, Putin said.

