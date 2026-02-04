International
Trump Understands Nuclear Weapons Threat, Necessity of Talks on Deterrence – US Expert
Trump Understands Nuclear Weapons Threat, Necessity of Talks on Deterrence – US Expert
US President Donald Trump understands the nuclear weapons threat and the necessity of nuclear deterrence negotiations, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball told Sputnik.
“Trump seems to have the right instincts that there are too many nuclear weapons, that nuclear war must be avoided, they are too costly, and 'denuclearization' talks are necessary. However, he and his administration do not seem to have a coherent strategy to address this,” Kimball said. He pointed out that this is the gravest threat the world faces. Kimball expressed confidence that the US administration does not categorize arms control and disarmament diplomacy as a top priority. He also highlighted that this goal should be the most important for Trump. The Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires on February 5. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the treaty's restrictions would be effective if the United States reciprocated. As several media outlets reported, US President Donald Trump called Putin's New START proposal a good idea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 29 that the United States has not yet responded to Russia's initiative under the treaty.
Transport and starting container of the Yars RS-24 complex on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
Analysis
Arms Control Deadlock: Why the World Can't Agree on a Successor to New START
Yesterday, 14:37 GMT
