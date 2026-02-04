https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/zelensky-needs-no-peace-in-ukraine-it-will-mean-end-of-his-career---lavrov-1123590619.html

Zelensky Needs No Peace in Ukraine, It Will Mean End of His Career - Lavrov

Zelensky Needs No Peace in Ukraine, It Will Mean End of His Career - Lavrov

Volodymyr Zelensky does not need peace in Ukraine because it would mean the end of his political career, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Zelensky needs no peace. Any peace will mean an end to his political career, probably not only his political career," Lavrov said in an interview with RT. If the Ukrainian side presents the security ideas that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously voiced in Ukraine at the Abu Dhabi talks, it will show that Zelensky does not want peace, the foreign minister added. On Tuesday, Rutte said, speaking at the Ukrainian parliament, that foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement. Russia has never changed its position on the Ukrainian settlement, unlike other participants in this political process, Lavrov said.The new round of negotiations involving representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine on settling the Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The previous negotiations of the trilateral working group on security issues in Abu Dhabi lasted from January 23-24.

