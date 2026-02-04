International
Zelensky Needs No Peace in Ukraine, It Will Mean End of His Career - Lavrov
Zelensky Needs No Peace in Ukraine, It Will Mean End of His Career - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky does not need peace in Ukraine because it would mean the end of his political career, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Zelensky needs no peace. Any peace will mean an end to his political career, probably not only his political career," Lavrov said in an interview with RT. If the Ukrainian side presents the security ideas that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously voiced in Ukraine at the Abu Dhabi talks, it will show that Zelensky does not want peace, the foreign minister added. On Tuesday, Rutte said, speaking at the Ukrainian parliament, that foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement. Russia has never changed its position on the Ukrainian settlement, unlike other participants in this political process, Lavrov said.The new round of negotiations involving representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine on settling the Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The previous negotiations of the trilateral working group on security issues in Abu Dhabi lasted from January 23-24.
2026
Zelensky Needs No Peace in Ukraine, It Will Mean End of His Career - Lavrov

16:36 GMT 04.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky does not need peace in Ukraine because it would mean the end of his political career, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Zelensky needs no peace. Any peace will mean an end to his political career, probably not only his political career," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.
If the Ukrainian side presents the security ideas that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously voiced in Ukraine at the Abu Dhabi talks, it will show that Zelensky does not want peace, the foreign minister added.
"But I think conscience and Zelensky do not go together well. He thinks about nothing, I think, except his own survival," Lavrov also said.
On Tuesday, Rutte said, speaking at the Ukrainian parliament, that foreign troops will appear in Ukraine immediately after the conclusion of a peace agreement.
Russia has never changed its position on the Ukrainian settlement, unlike other participants in this political process, Lavrov said.

"President Putin said that we are willing to see a diplomatic solution to that. We have never changed our terms unlike many other participants of this political process. They have been moving the gate, moving the goalposts many times," Lavrov said in the interview with RT.

The new round of negotiations involving representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine on settling the Ukrainian conflict in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The previous negotiations of the trilateral working group on security issues in Abu Dhabi lasted from January 23-24.
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Special Envoy Posts Photo of Abu Dhabi, Where Ukraine Negotiations Scheduled
09:26 GMT
