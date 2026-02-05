International
Cuban Government Updates Its Transition to Martial Law Plan - President
Cuban Government Updates Its Transition to Martial Law Plan - President
The Cuban government has updated its plan for transitioning the country to martial law in the event of possible external aggression, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday.
"This Saturday, the National Defense Council met to analyze and approve plans and measures for the transition to martial law as part of the country's preparations within the framework of the strategic concept of the people's war," Diaz-Canel told a press conference. The Cuban government has updated all plans for repelling aggression related to the working bodies of the National Defense Council, the president said, adding that they have been updated and clarified taking into account "experience gained from recent international conflicts." Diaz-Canel explained that the publication of information about the meeting of the National Defense Council does not mean that Cuba has entered a state of martial law. "We are preparing in case at some point it becomes necessary to move to a state of war," the president added.
President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Cuban government has updated its plan for transitioning the country to martial law in the event of possible external aggression, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday.
"This Saturday, the National Defense Council met to analyze and approve plans and measures for the transition to martial law as part of the country's preparations within the framework of the strategic concept of the people's war," Diaz-Canel told a press conference.
The Cuban government has updated all plans for repelling aggression related to the working bodies of the National Defense Council, the president said, adding that they have been updated and clarified taking into account "experience gained from recent international conflicts."
Diaz-Canel explained that the publication of information about the meeting of the National Defense Council does not mean that Cuba has entered a state of martial law.
"We are preparing in case at some point it becomes necessary to move to a state of war," the president added.
