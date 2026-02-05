https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/cuban-government-updates-its-transition-to-martial-law-plan---president-1123596298.html

Cuban Government Updates Its Transition to Martial Law Plan - President

Cuban Government Updates Its Transition to Martial Law Plan - President

Sputnik International

The Cuban government has updated its plan for transitioning the country to martial law in the event of possible external aggression, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday.

2026-02-05T16:58+0000

2026-02-05T16:58+0000

2026-02-05T16:58+0000

world

us

miguel diaz-canel bermudez

cuba

martial law

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112863090_0:0:3030:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_db0e3b84850dadb0080af0ba63866963.jpg

"This Saturday, the National Defense Council met to analyze and approve plans and measures for the transition to martial law as part of the country's preparations within the framework of the strategic concept of the people's war," Diaz-Canel told a press conference. The Cuban government has updated all plans for repelling aggression related to the working bodies of the National Defense Council, the president said, adding that they have been updated and clarified taking into account "experience gained from recent international conflicts." Diaz-Canel explained that the publication of information about the meeting of the National Defense Council does not mean that Cuba has entered a state of martial law. "We are preparing in case at some point it becomes necessary to move to a state of war," the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russia-condemns-illegitimate-us-sanctions-against-cuba-pressure-on-countrys-leadership---mfa-1123556768.html

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

martial law plan, cuban government, cuban president miguel diaz-canel bermudez