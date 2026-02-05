https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/new-start-expires-russia-assesses-it-negatively---kremlin-1123593983.html
New START Expires, Russia Assesses It Negatively - Kremlin
The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russia assesses this negatively and expresses regret in this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The agreement expires. We assess this negatively, and we regret this," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin sees the further development of the START Treaty. Russia's initiative on the treaty remained unanswered, the official said, adding that it will expire on February 5, at end of the day.Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi are promptly reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said.The negotiations on settlement in Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are continuing and currently it is too early to sum up their results, Peskov added.Putin's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leader's talks with US President Donald Trump took place separately, Peskov said."Yesterday, president Putin spoke with president Xi, and then president Xi spoke separately with president Trump. These were different conversations," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian side was aware that Xi would hold talks with Trump.The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was mentioned in the conversation between Putin and Xi in terms of negative consequences for the international system, the official said.The different versions about the possible connection of US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case with the Russian special services can be commented on as much as people want to, but not in a serious way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday."Anything but serious. Many jokes come to mind about such versions," Peskov told reporters, commenting on how the Kremlin could comment on the Western media's version that Russian intelligence services were behind Epstein's activitiesThe Kremlin will neither confirm nor deny reports about the alleged visit of French President Emmanuel Macron's adviser to Moscow out of solidarity with the Elysee Palace, Dmitry Peskov said.On Wednesday, media reported that the French president's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, paid a working visit to Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russia assesses this negatively and expresses regret in this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The agreement expires. We assess this negatively, and we regret this," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin sees the further development of the START Treaty.
Russia's initiative on the treaty remained unanswered, the official said, adding that it will expire on February 5, at end of the day.
Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi
are promptly reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said.
"Of course, our delegation promptly reports to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.
The negotiations on settlement in Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are continuing and currently it is too early to sum up their results, Peskov added.
Putin's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leader's talks with US President Donald Trump took place separately, Peskov said.
"Yesterday, president Putin spoke with president Xi, and then president Xi spoke separately with president Trump. These were different conversations," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian side was aware that Xi would hold talks with Trump.
The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was mentioned in the conversation between Putin and Xi in terms of negative consequences for the international system, the official said.
"You know that our Chinese friends take the position that their nuclear potential is not comparable to that of the United States and Russia, and therefore they do not want to participate in the negotiations, they consider it inappropriate. We respect this position," Peskov added.
The different versions about the possible connection of US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case with the Russian special services can be commented on as much as people want to, but not in a serious way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Anything but serious. Many jokes come to mind about such versions," Peskov told reporters, commenting on how the Kremlin could comment on the Western media's version that Russian intelligence services were behind Epstein's activities
The Kremlin will neither confirm nor deny reports about the alleged visit of French President Emmanuel Macron's adviser to Moscow out of solidarity with the Elysee Palace, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Wednesday, media reported that the French president's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, paid a working visit to Moscow.
"We also know that the Elysee Palace has neither denied nor confirmed this information. Out of solidarity, we will neither confirm nor deny this either," Peskov told reporters.