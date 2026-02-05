https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-returns-157-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity-157-pows-return-to-ukraine---mod-1123593671.html
Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD
Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 157 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, another 157 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-02-05T11:53+0000
2026-02-05T11:53+0000
2026-02-05T11:53+0000
world
russia
ukraine
kiev
pow
prisoner exchange
prisoner release
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_0:8:1811:1026_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6544014340aa41751414c632e71228.jpg
"On February 5, 157 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 157 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred,' the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also returned to Russia three residents of the Kursk Region that have been illegally detained by Kiev, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/ukrainian-soldiers-hide-behind-civilians-in-sumy-kharkov-regions---pow-1123121096.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_216:0:1593:1033_1920x0_80_0_0_ae1f6bd4c63207b0696309e211b61bf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
prisoners of war, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return
prisoners of war, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return
Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 157 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, another 157 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On February 5, 157 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 157 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred
,' the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine also returned to Russia three residents of the Kursk Region that have been illegally detained by Kiev, the ministry said.
"The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity," the statement read.
16 November 2025, 09:48 GMT