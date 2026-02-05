International
Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD
Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD
Russia has returned 157 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, another 157 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On February 5, 157 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 157 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred,' the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also returned to Russia three residents of the Kursk Region that have been illegally detained by Kiev, the ministry said.
11:53 GMT 05.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 157 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, another 157 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On February 5, 157 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 157 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred,' the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine also returned to Russia three residents of the Kursk Region that have been illegally detained by Kiev, the ministry said.
"The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity," the statement read.
A view shows a school building damaged after a recent shelling in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia, December 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Soldiers Hide Behind Civilians in Sumy, Kharkov Regions - PoW
16 November 2025, 09:48 GMT
