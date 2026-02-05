https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-returns-157-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity-157-pows-return-to-ukraine---mod-1123593671.html

Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD

Russia Returns 157 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 157 POWs Return to Ukraine - MoD

Russia has returned 157 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, another 157 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces have been transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On February 5, 157 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 157 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred,' the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine also returned to Russia three residents of the Kursk Region that have been illegally detained by Kiev, the ministry said.

