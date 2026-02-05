https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-to-hold-dialogue-with-us-on-new-start-if-constructive-answers-given---kremlin-1123595821.html

Russia Open to New START Talks, But Only If US Responds Constructively - Kremlin

Russia will conduct dialogue with the United States on the New START Treaty if Washington gives constructive answers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"If there are any constructive answers, of course we will have dialogue," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin, commenting on the possibility that the United States would respond to Russia's New START Treaty proposal.The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) pact expires on Thursday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow proceeds from the position that the parties to the New START deal are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations, given that the treaty is now null and void. President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty expires on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.

