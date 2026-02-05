International
Russia to Analyze Behavior of Other Nuclear-Armed Nations After New START - Intel Chief
Russia to Analyze Behavior of Other Nuclear-Armed Nations After New START - Intel Chief
Russia will behave responsibly and analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"In the future, Russia will behave responsibly and analyze this situation and the behavior of other countries, primarily those countries that possess nuclear weapons," Naryshkin told reporters.
new start, russian foreign intelligence service, analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons, nuclear arms
11:57 GMT 05.02.2026 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 05.02.2026)
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will behave responsibly and analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"In the future, Russia will behave responsibly and analyze this situation and the behavior of other countries, primarily those countries that possess nuclear weapons," Naryshkin told reporters.
