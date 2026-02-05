https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-will-analyze-behavior-of-other-states-with-nuclear-arms-after-new-start---intel-1123593884.html
Russia to Analyze Behavior of Other Nuclear-Armed Nations After New START - Intel Chief
Russia will behave responsibly and analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
"In the future, Russia will behave responsibly and analyze this situation and the behavior of other countries, primarily those countries that possess nuclear weapons," Naryshkin told reporters.
russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will behave responsibly and analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.
