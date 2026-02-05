https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-will-analyze-behavior-of-other-states-with-nuclear-arms-after-new-start---intel-1123593884.html

Russia to Analyze Behavior of Other Nuclear-Armed Nations After New START - Intel Chief

Russia to Analyze Behavior of Other Nuclear-Armed Nations After New START - Intel Chief

Sputnik International

Russia will behave responsibly and analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday.

2026-02-05T11:57+0000

2026-02-05T11:57+0000

2026-02-05T12:54+0000

russia

sergei naryshkin

russia

russian foreign intelligence service

new start treaty

start treaty

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7917debbb4b0bb2a2b852e413ff45e.jpg

"In the future, Russia will behave responsibly and analyze this situation and the behavior of other countries, primarily those countries that possess nuclear weapons," Naryshkin told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uss-lack-of-response-to-russias-new-start-proposals-regrettable---foreign-ministry-1123590943.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start, russian foreign intelligence service, analyze the behavior of other countries with nuclear weapons, nuclear arms