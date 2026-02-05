International
Trump May Choose Military Option on Iran If Diplomacy Fails – Vance
Trump May Choose Military Option on Iran If Diplomacy Fails – Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump will "keep his options open" on Iran, pursue "non-military means" first, and could ultimately use force.
"If he feels like the military is the only option, then he's ultimately going to choose that option," Vance told US journalist Megyn Kelly.Vance added that the US would work with "China and Russia and any country" to reduce the number of nuclear weapons worldwide.On February 4, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled to take place in Omani capital of Muscat on February 6.
04:40 GMT 05.02.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 05.02.2026)
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump will “keep his options open” on Iran, pursue “non-military means” first, and could ultimately use force.
“If he feels like the military is the only option, then he’s ultimately going to choose that option,” Vance told US journalist Megyn Kelly.
"Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. That is the stated policy goal of the president of the United States," he insisted.
Vance added that the US would work with “China and Russia and any country” to reduce the number of nuclear weapons worldwide.
On February 4, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled to take place in Omani capital of Muscat on February 6.
