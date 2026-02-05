International
World
Trump Warns of 'Very Bad Things' If Iran Restarts Nuclear Program
Trump Warns of 'Very Bad Things' If Iran Restarts Nuclear Program
President Donald Trump said he had heard Iran may be trying to restart its nuclear program, and warned that if it does, the US would "send them right back" and "do their job again."
"They were thinking about starting a new [nuclear] site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. I said: 'you do that, we're going to do very bad things to you'," Trump said in an interview with NBC.
Trump Warns of 'Very Bad Things' If Iran Restarts Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump said he had heard Iran may be trying to restart its nuclear program, and warned that if it does, the US would “send them right back” and “do their job again.”
"They were thinking about starting a new [nuclear] site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. I said: 'you do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you'," Trump said in an interview with NBC.
Trump May Choose Military Option on Iran If Diplomacy Fails – Vance
Trump May Choose Military Option on Iran If Diplomacy Fails – Vance
