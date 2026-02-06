https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/captured-ukrainian-soldier-says-troops-withdrew-from-dimitrov-without-order-1123599358.html

Captured Ukrainian Soldier Says Troops Withdrew From Dimitrov Without Order

Captured Ukrainian Soldier Says Troops Withdrew From Dimitrov Without Order

Ukrainian soldiers retreated from the town of Dimitrov without receiving orders to do so, a captured serviceman of the Ukrainian armed forces, Roman Sidliar, told Sputnik.

"Remnants of armed units were withdrawing from Myrnohrad ... but we did not have permission for evacuation," the prisoner said. He added that the their team leader left and did not return, without explaining to his subordinates where he was going. The commanders of Battlegroup Tsentr and Vostok of Russian forces reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of Dimitrov on December 27, 2025.

