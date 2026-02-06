International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Captured Ukrainian Soldier Says Troops Withdrew From Dimitrov Without Order
12:31 GMT 06.02.2026
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers retreated from the town of Dimitrov without receiving orders to do so, a captured serviceman of the Ukrainian armed forces, Roman Sidliar, told Sputnik.
"Remnants of armed units were withdrawing from Myrnohrad ... but we did not have permission for evacuation," the prisoner said.
He added that the their team leader left and did not return, without explaining to his subordinates where he was going.
The commanders of Battlegroup Tsentr and Vostok of Russian forces reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of Dimitrov on December 27, 2025.
