China Urges US to Resume Dialogue With Russia on Strategic Stability After New START

China urges the United States to resume dialogue with Russia on strategic stability and discuss further steps after the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) expires, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that nuclear experts should work on an improved and modernized arms control accord rather than extending the New START Treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.The New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) pact expired on February 5. On Wednesday, February 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow proceeds from the position that the parties to the New START deal are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations, given that the treaty is now null and void.President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty expires on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.

