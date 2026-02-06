https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/eu-court-confirms-right-to-confiscate-cars-imported-from-russia-in-violation-of-sanctions-1123597605.html
EU Court Confirms Right to Confiscate Cars Imported From Russia in Violation of Sanctions
The EU Court confirmed the right of EU countries to confiscate cars imported from Russia in violation of sanctions.
"The prohibition, laid down by that provision, on purchasing, importing or transferring into the European Union applies to any good falling under the Combined Nomenclature codes listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No 833/2014, as amended by Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1904 of 6 October 2022, without it being necessary to verify, for each individual transaction, whether the purchase, importation or transfer in question generates significant revenues for the Russian Federation," the statement, published on Thursday, said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU Court confirmed the right of EU countries to confiscate cars imported from Russia in violation of sanctions.
"The prohibition, laid down by that provision, on purchasing, importing or transferring into the European Union applies to any good falling under the Combined Nomenclature codes listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No 833/2014, as amended by Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1904 of 6 October 2022, without it being necessary to verify, for each individual transaction, whether the purchase, importation or transfer in question generates significant revenues for the Russian Federation," the statement, published on Thursday, said.
The sanctions on goods from Russia also apply to individuals, the court said, adding that cars imported from Russia in violation of sanctions
not subject to registration in bloc, can be seized.
"The possibility, laid down in that provision, of registering in a Member State a vehicle already present in the territory of the European Union on 19 December 2023, does not apply to vehicles which, at that date, were in that territory in breach of the prohibition laid down in Article 3i(1) of Regulation No 833/2014, as amended by Regulation 2022/576," the document said.