Iranian Foreign Minister Says Mutual Respect Necessary for Deal With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday ahead of talks with the United States in Oman that a durable agreement requires mutual respect and shared interests.

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric - they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement," Araghchi said on X. The Iranian foreign minister is set to hold talks with a US delegation led by President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat later in the day. The meeting will mark the first negotiations after a months-long pause triggered by the open phase of the Iran-Israel conflict in June 2025, following five earlier rounds of consultations.

