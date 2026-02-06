https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/lavrov-says-osce-facing-real-threat-of-self-destruction-1123597491.html
Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction
Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction
Sputnik International
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has come to a real threat of self-destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-02-06T09:26+0000
2026-02-06T09:26+0000
2026-02-06T09:26+0000
world
switzerland
sergey lavrov
osce
russia
feridun sinirlioglu
threat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107036/39/1070363947_0:335:2500:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_f816e9efd77cb04e309c595b122ceec5.jpg
"I will not even go into detail on examples of how the OSCE found itself in the current situation of the deepest crisis, approached the real threat of self-destruction," Lavrov said at talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.There will be no joint press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, but he will talk to the media upon his return home, Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/west-uses-osce-as-tool-of-hybrid-war-with-russia---russian-deputy-fm-1123553885.html
switzerland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107036/39/1070363947_127:0:2448:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c052a8a27b3799c5126d2e33526274.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
organization for security and co-operation in europe (osce), real threat of self-destruction, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, osce facing real threat
organization for security and co-operation in europe (osce), real threat of self-destruction, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, osce facing real threat
Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has come to a real threat of self-destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"I will not even go into detail on examples of how the OSCE
found itself in the current situation of the deepest crisis, approached the real threat of self-destruction," Lavrov said at talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.
There will be no joint press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, but he will talk to the media upon his return home, Lavrov said.
"We will not have a joint press conference, Mr. Minister decided to talk to the media upon his return to Switzerland," Lavrov said.