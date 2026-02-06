International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/lavrov-says-osce-facing-real-threat-of-self-destruction-1123597491.html
Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction
Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction
Sputnik International
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has come to a real threat of self-destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-02-06T09:26+0000
2026-02-06T09:26+0000
world
switzerland
sergey lavrov
osce
russia
feridun sinirlioglu
threat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107036/39/1070363947_0:335:2500:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_f816e9efd77cb04e309c595b122ceec5.jpg
"I will not even go into detail on examples of how the OSCE found itself in the current situation of the deepest crisis, approached the real threat of self-destruction," Lavrov said at talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.There will be no joint press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, but he will talk to the media upon his return home, Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/west-uses-osce-as-tool-of-hybrid-war-with-russia---russian-deputy-fm-1123553885.html
switzerland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107036/39/1070363947_127:0:2448:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c052a8a27b3799c5126d2e33526274.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
organization for security and co-operation in europe (osce), real threat of self-destruction, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, osce facing real threat
organization for security and co-operation in europe (osce), real threat of self-destruction, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, osce facing real threat

Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction

09:26 GMT 06.02.2026
© Photo : OSCE / Curtis BuddenOSCE Logo
OSCE Logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2026
© Photo : OSCE / Curtis Budden
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has come to a real threat of self-destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"I will not even go into detail on examples of how the OSCE found itself in the current situation of the deepest crisis, approached the real threat of self-destruction," Lavrov said at talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.
There will be no joint press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, but he will talk to the media upon his return home, Lavrov said.
"We will not have a joint press conference, Mr. Minister decided to talk to the media upon his return to Switzerland," Lavrov said.
OSCE headquarters, Vienna - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
World
West Uses OSCE as Tool of Hybrid War With Russia - Russian Deputy FM
30 January, 13:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала