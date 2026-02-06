https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/lavrov-says-osce-facing-real-threat-of-self-destruction-1123597491.html

Lavrov Says OSCE Facing Real Threat of Self-Destruction

Sputnik International

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has come to a real threat of self-destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I will not even go into detail on examples of how the OSCE found itself in the current situation of the deepest crisis, approached the real threat of self-destruction," Lavrov said at talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.There will be no joint press conference after talks with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis, but he will talk to the media upon his return home, Lavrov said.

