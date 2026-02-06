International
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert
The Russian proposal to extend the New START Treaty is a peaceful approach that serves the interests of humanity, says Lebanese international relations professor and US expert Habib Badawi, while a new nuclear arms race would not benefit the US or Russia. 
“The nuclear arms race does not serve the interests of the two superpowers,” Badawi told Sputnik, Badawi told Sputnik.and the American ideology is playing with fire on all fronts, whether in the Middle East, the Far East, or with nuclear weapons.” He believes new nuclear arms development is unlikely due to the economic problems all nations face, making a treaty to limit the arms race the most realistic option.
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert

07:10 GMT 06.02.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovFlags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
The Russian proposal to extend the New START Treaty is a peaceful approach that serves the interests of humanity, says Lebanese international relations professor and US expert Habib Badawi, while a new nuclear arms race would not benefit the US or Russia. 
“The nuclear arms race does not serve the interests of the two superpowers,” Badawi told Sputnik, Badawi told Sputnik.and the American ideology is playing with fire on all fronts, whether in the Middle East, the Far East, or with nuclear weapons.”
He believes new nuclear arms development is unlikely due to the economic problems all nations face, making a treaty to limit the arms race the most realistic option.
