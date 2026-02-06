https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/nuclear-arms-race-doesnt-serve-us-or-russian-interests--expert-1123597233.html
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert
Sputnik International
The Russian proposal to extend the New START Treaty is a peaceful approach that serves the interests of humanity, says Lebanese international relations professor and US expert Habib Badawi, while a new nuclear arms race would not benefit the US or Russia.
2026-02-06T07:10+0000
2026-02-06T07:10+0000
2026-02-06T07:10+0000
world
russia
us
new start treaty
arms race
nuclear
humanity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
“The nuclear arms race does not serve the interests of the two superpowers,” Badawi told Sputnik, Badawi told Sputnik.and the American ideology is playing with fire on all fronts, whether in the Middle East, the Far East, or with nuclear weapons.” He believes new nuclear arms development is unlikely due to the economic problems all nations face, making a treaty to limit the arms race the most realistic option.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-to-hold-dialogue-with-us-on-new-start-if-constructive-answers-given---kremlin-1123595821.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear arms race, new start treaty, peaceful approach, interests of humanity, russian interests
nuclear arms race, new start treaty, peaceful approach, interests of humanity, russian interests
Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert
The Russian proposal to extend the New START Treaty is a peaceful approach that serves the interests of humanity, says Lebanese international relations professor and US expert Habib Badawi, while a new nuclear arms race would not benefit the US or Russia.
“The nuclear arms race does not serve the interests of the two superpowers,” Badawi told Sputnik, Badawi told Sputnik.and the American ideology is playing with fire on all fronts, whether in the Middle East, the Far East, or with nuclear weapons.”
He believes new nuclear arms development
is unlikely due to the economic problems all nations face, making a treaty to limit the arms race the most realistic option.