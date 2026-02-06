https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/nuclear-arms-race-doesnt-serve-us-or-russian-interests--expert-1123597233.html

Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert

Nuclear Arms Race Doesn’t Serve US or Russian Interests – Expert

Sputnik International

The Russian proposal to extend the New START Treaty is a peaceful approach that serves the interests of humanity, says Lebanese international relations professor and US expert Habib Badawi, while a new nuclear arms race would not benefit the US or Russia.

2026-02-06T07:10+0000

2026-02-06T07:10+0000

2026-02-06T07:10+0000

world

russia

us

new start treaty

arms race

nuclear

humanity

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg

“The nuclear arms race does not serve the interests of the two superpowers,” Badawi told Sputnik, Badawi told Sputnik.and the American ideology is playing with fire on all fronts, whether in the Middle East, the Far East, or with nuclear weapons.” He believes new nuclear arms development is unlikely due to the economic problems all nations face, making a treaty to limit the arms race the most realistic option.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-to-hold-dialogue-with-us-on-new-start-if-constructive-answers-given---kremlin-1123595821.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear arms race, new start treaty, peaceful approach, interests of humanity, russian interests