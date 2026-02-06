https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russian-forces-liberate-popovka-village-in-sumy-region---mod-1123599232.html
Russian Forces Liberate Popovka Village in Sumy Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Popovka (Popivka) in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Popovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the week, as a result of active offensive actions by units of the Sever [North] group of forces ... on February 5, the village of Popovka, Sumy region, was taken under control," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,560 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the past week, enemy losses in this area amounted to over 2,560 military personnel, a tank, 35 armored combat vehicles, 81 vehicles and 13 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,545 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,180 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,050 Ukrainian soldiers, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,415 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
"From January 31 to February 6, in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine against civilian targets in Russia, the Russian armed forces carried out one mass strike and five group ones," the the ministry said, adding that "Ukrainian military industry enterprises, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, ammunition depots, production and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries were hit."