Russia's gold reserves totaled $402.7 billion in January, with their share of international reserves reaching 48.3%, the highest since January 1995, according to Sputnik's analysis of the Russian Central Bank data.
Russia's gold investments increased by 23.3% in mid-winter, reaching a record high of $402.7 billion.Earlier in the day, the Central Bank said that Russia's international reserves rose to $833.6 billion as of the morning of February 1, from $754.9 billion on January 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's gold reserves totaled $402.7 billion in January, with their share of international reserves reaching 48.3%, the highest since January 1995, according to Sputnik's analysis of the Russian Central Bank data.
Russia's gold investments increased by 23.3% in mid-winter, reaching a record high of $402.7 billion.
Earlier in the day, the Central Bank said that Russia's international reserves
rose to $833.6 billion as of the morning of February 1, from $754.9 billion on January 1.
8 December 2025, 09:10 GMT