Russia's Gold Reserves Exceed $400Bln for 1st Time in History - Central Bank
Russia's Gold Reserves Exceed $400Bln for 1st Time in History - Central Bank
Russia's gold reserves totaled $402.7 billion in January, with their share of international reserves reaching 48.3%, the highest since January 1995, according to Sputnik's analysis of the Russian Central Bank data.
Russia's gold investments increased by 23.3% in mid-winter, reaching a record high of $402.7 billion.Earlier in the day, the Central Bank said that Russia's international reserves rose to $833.6 billion as of the morning of February 1, from $754.9 billion on January 1.
russia's gold reserves, russian central bank data, international reserves, highest since,
Russia's Gold Reserves Exceed $400Bln for 1st Time in History - Central Bank

13:22 GMT 06.02.2026
Flag on the building of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's gold reserves totaled $402.7 billion in January, with their share of international reserves reaching 48.3%, the highest since January 1995, according to Sputnik's analysis of the Russian Central Bank data.
Russia's gold investments increased by 23.3% in mid-winter, reaching a record high of $402.7 billion.
Earlier in the day, the Central Bank said that Russia's international reserves rose to $833.6 billion as of the morning of February 1, from $754.9 billion on January 1.
Economy
Rising Gold Prices Added Over $100Bln to Russia's Reserves in Past Year
8 December 2025, 09:10 GMT
Chats
