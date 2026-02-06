https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/russias-gold-reserves-exceed-400bln-for-1st-time-in-history---central-bank-1123599638.html

Russia's Gold Reserves Exceed $400Bln for 1st Time in History - Central Bank

Russia's gold reserves totaled $402.7 billion in January, with their share of international reserves reaching 48.3%, the highest since January 1995, according to Sputnik's analysis of the Russian Central Bank data.

Russia's gold investments increased by 23.3% in mid-winter, reaching a record high of $402.7 billion.Earlier in the day, the Central Bank said that Russia's international reserves rose to $833.6 billion as of the morning of February 1, from $754.9 billion on January 1.

