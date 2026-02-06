https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/soyuz-21b-rocket-orbits-military-satellites---russian-defense-ministry-1123596755.html

Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Orbits Military Satellites - Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched military satellites into their target orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry previously reported that the Russian Space Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying military satellites from the Plesetsk space center in the Arkhangelsk Region.

2026

