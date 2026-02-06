International
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Orbits Military Satellites - Russian Defense Ministry
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched military satellites into their target orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry previously reported that the Russian Space Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying military satellites from the Plesetsk space center in the Arkhangelsk Region.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), blasts off a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched military satellites into their target orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry previously reported that the Russian Space Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying military satellites from the Plesetsk space center in the Arkhangelsk Region.
